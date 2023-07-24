The Rink presented by UNC Health returns to Red Hat Amphitheater in November

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ice skating could be far from the top of people's minds with the hot temperatures of summer, but before you know it The Rink will return to Red Hat Amphitheater!

The Rink is scheduled to begin its third consecutive year on November 18. The holiday ice-skating experience presented by UNC Health will offer extended operating hours until January 15.

New this year, guests will now have the opportunity to reserve an Igloo Lounge that is a private retreat for groups of six. The Igloos offer food and beverage packages featuring seasonal treats and special merchandise.

"UNC Health is excited to continue our support of THE RINK this year," said Kerry Grace Heckle, UNC Health's Executive Director of Corporate and Community Relations. "THE RINK has quickly become a local holiday tradition and one of our favorite places to gather with friends and family to celebrate the season. We hope to see you there!"

Pricing for THE RINK is $15 for skater admission, including skate rental, and $6 for spectator admission. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase online and at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts' box office.

ABC11 will once again be the official media sponsor of the event.

"There are so many great holiday events in Raleigh, and ABC11 is excited to, once again, see our community out at THE RINK! Cooler weather and ice skating sound good right about now," said ABC11 President and General Manager, Rob Elmore.