Sort-A-Thon prepares 400,000 pounds of produce for food-insecure families in Wake County

The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina said the produce handled by volunteers on Wednesday is enough for an estimated 330,000 meals for food-insecure families.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Upbeat music echoed inside the Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds on Wednesday morning and helped to motivate an army of workers as they accomplished a vital mission. They helped the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina meet the needs of food-insecure individuals and families in our viewing area and beyond.

"We have 400,000 pounds of produce here, which is sweet potatoes, white potatoes, onions and carrots," said Jennifer Caslin of the Food Bank. "And it's going to go right out to families who need it."

Maslin told ABC 11 that all the produce handled on Wednesday is enough for an estimated 330,000 meals, thanks to volunteers from Cisco, BASF, Wegmans, UNC Rex Healthcare, Net App, Bank of America, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and Food Lion Feeds.

"I believe we have over 800 volunteers here today, with the multiple companies that are coming together," said Mike Hall of Food Lion. "And I want to appreciate the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina for what they do, not only for this event but each and every day."

Those who need help with food access can get it by reaching out online to the Food Bank.

"They can go to our website, https://FoodBankCENC.org/findhelp. And they can put in their zip code, find one of our partner agencies and get some help," Maslin said. "So please go to that website if you need it."