200 extras needed for 'The Lost Boys' pilot in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you've ever wanted to make it big, you've got a shot at the North Carolina coast next month.

"The Lost Boys" TV show will be filming a pilot in Carolina Beach in the coming weeks and they need about 200 extras.

A post from Hurricane Alley's Pub says location scouts for the show have been meeting with businesses along the boardwalk and will be shooting in mid-March.



The post says filming will happen at several places on the boardwalk with crews bringing in carnival rides.

The show is an adaptation of the 1987 horror movie of the same name starring Corey Haim and Jason Patric, who play brothers destined to duel against a gang of vampires.
