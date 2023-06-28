SBI investigating allegations at embattled Johnston County charter school

The Mitchener University Academy in Selma is accused of receiving voucher money for students who didn't attend the school.

SELMA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The I-Team has learned that a Johnston County charter school could face a criminal investigation.

The private school was suspended from receiving Opportunity Scholarship money earlier this year following an investigation by the North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority.

It was also ordered to return more than $37,000.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the allegations.