Gov. Cooper announces bipartisan task force to address health care coverage

Rep. Gale Adcock, NC House of Representatives

Chip Baggett, CEO, NC Medical Society

Rep. Kristin Baker, NC House of Representatives

Rep. John Bell, NC House of Representatives

James Brigman, pastor

Cassandra Brooks, owner/operator, Little Believer's Academy

Senator Jim Burgin, NC Senate

Mandy Cohen, MD, Secretary, NC Department of Health and Human Services

Casey Cooper, CEO, Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority

Rep. Carla Cunningham, NC House of Representatives

Andy Ellen, President & General Counsel, NC Retail Merchants Association

Don Flow, owner/CEO, Flow Automotive Companies

Mickey Foster, CEO, FirstHealth of the Carolinas

Tina Gordan, CEO, NC Nurses Association

Lisa Harrison, Director, Granville-Vance Public Health

Reg Henderson, VP, Government Relations, Lowe's

Senator Ralph Hise, NC Senate

Vivian Howard, restaurateur & author

Senator Brent Jackson, NC Senate

Senator Joyce Krawiec, NC Senate

Rep. Donny Lambeth, NC House of Representatives

Steve Lawler, President, NC Healthcare Association

Mehul Mankad, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Alliance Health

Kenya McNeil-Trice, MD, Professor and Vice Chair of Education in Pediatrics, UNC

Tommy Newton, MD, Family Physician

Lynne Pierce, Executive Director, SAFE Food Ministry

Dave Richard, Deputy Secretary, NC Department of Health and Human Services

Sen. Gladys Robinson, NC Senate

Gary Salamido, President and CEO, NC Chamber

Merritt Seshul, MD, NC Medical Society Representative

Erica Smith, Executive Director, Care4Carolina

Tunde Sotunde, MD, President and CEO, Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC

Margaret Weller-Stargell, President and CEO, Coastal Horizons

Rep. Donna White, NC House of Representatives

Dale Wiggins, Chairman, Graham County Board of Commissioners

Senator Mike Woodard, NC Senate

Patrick Woodie, President, NC Rural Center

Gene Woods, President and CEO, Atrium Health

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Friday the formation of a bipartisan task force to discuss enhancing health care."I think this pandemic has also shown how our state can come together," Cooper said. "And I'm proud that North Carolina has responded in the way that we have. Our healthcare providers have gone above and beyond."The North Carolina Council for Health Care Coverage, which is comprised of state and local leaders, as well as health officials and insurance representatives, met for the first time Friday morning."This is not about getting to a specific detailed budget numbers. It is about finding a way for us to move forward together on key principles for reform, and key goals that can improve access to car and do it in a way to encourage innovation, private sector engagement and fiscal sustainability," said Dr. Mark McClellan, the director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Heath Policy.McClellan, who led the FDA under President George W. Bush's administration, expressed optimism in cohesion at the beginning of the meeting."This is a place that can lead the way in terms of healthcare innovation and working together on practical solutions to hard problems," McClellan said.For years, Cooper has publicly supported Medicaid expansion , as North Carolina is one of just 12 states that has not adopted it."If you compare the insured to the uninsured, 41.5% opted not to see a doctor or healthcare professional compared to 11.9% who were on Medicaid," said Hemi Tewarson, a Visiting Senior Policy Fellow at the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy.Tewarson explained the financial barriers in place to access healthcare."Insurance matters. Healthcare in this country is expensive. And if you don't have coverage, you're going to make different choices," Tewarson said.Cooper has previously faced pushback in the General Assembly on expansion, which is unlikely to change with the current makeup. Multiple Republicans on the task force expressed a desire not to neglect other topics."Telemedicine is an integral part of meeting access needs, particularly in rural North Carolina. I hear a lot about the difficulties that rural access issues, because they can't recruit physicians, they can't recruit nurses, they can't recruit nurse practitioners," said Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Republican from Forsyth County.Members will also review steps and policies implemented in other states that have increased health care coverage to see whether they can be applied here.Council members on the Task Force include: