Shop Local Spotlight: The Organic Bedroom

Ahead of the ABC11/LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade Celebration presented by Shop Local Raleigh, we want to highlight local businesses.Many businesses have been hit hard this year by the COVID-19 pandemic and have had to pivot to keep their doors open and their customers safe.Watch the video above for a spotlight on The Organic Bedroom, located in Raleigh.The Raleigh Christmas Parade -- virtual this year! -- will air on ABC11 on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. Don't go to Fayetteville Street this year! You can grab a cup of hot chocolate and watch the special performances from the comfort of your couch.