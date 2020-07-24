Business

The Origin Raleigh Hotel, Good Day Good Night restaurant opens downtown despite COVID-19 pandemic

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- After COVID-19 changed its course for a few weeks, downtown Raleigh's new boutique hotel in the Warehouse District, The Origin Raleigh, and restaurant, Good Day Good Night, is back open for business.

"We are super excited about reopening, even in the midst of a pandemic," said Karlee Tanel, Origin Hotel Raleigh's Brand Activation and Sales Manager.

Streets closing in favor of 'parklets' that give Raleigh diners more outdoor options

The Origin Raleigh and Good Day Good Night restaurant opened their doors in March just before coronavirus shutdowns went into effect, causing them to abruptly close.

The Origin has since reopened all 126 guestrooms and the restaurant. The Raleigh location is the third Origin Hotel in the country. The boutique hotel's goal is to bring a unique local experience to guests in each city and they do that by partnering with local businesses in each location.

A Place at the Table is again filling the need in Raleigh

"We tap into the local culture, whether it's from our murals or the decoration in the rooms," Tanel said. "In the rooms, you'll see stickers that have Raleigh and Sir Walter Raleigh on them or do not disturb signs have Sir Walter Raleigh and fun little things on them as well. Just some really cool local things on the walls, you'll see like oak panels so just popping into the city of oaks as well."

The Origin Hotel Raleigh is pet friendly and is offering a flexible cancellation policy amid the pandemic. Good Day Good Night restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
