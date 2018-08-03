Tickets now on sale for NC Chinese Lantern Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Chinese Lantern Festival tickets in Cary go on sale Friday at noon.

By
CARY, NC (WTVD) --
Tickets for one of the Triangle's most spectacular holiday events are now on sale.

Date-specific tickets to the North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre will be available starting at 12 p.m.

Related: NC Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Cary

Artists are already hard at work crafting more than 20 new displays; each one comprised of hundreds of parts and thousands of glittering LED lights.

Tickets start at $10.

The seven-week event will run from November 23 to January 13.

If you've never been, expect to walk approximately half a mile through the venue to check out the lantern display, and to enjoy the live cultural performances.

Click here for tickets or call 1-800-514-3849.

You can also purchase them in person at the Koka Booth Amphitheatre Box Office.

.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Durham police chase ends when suspected stolen vehicle crashes, killing an innocent driver
Section of Wake Forest Road still closed after water main break
Missions of Mercy offers free dental clinic in Fayetteville
Severe storms cause flash flooding across Triangle
Off Limits Triangle: DPAC
Popular Lego festival coming back to Raleigh in 2019
Plastic containers dangerous for kids, report says
Jeff Skinner leaves the Hurricanes
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Man sentenced to life in prison in 2015 murder of ex-girlfriend in Franklinton
Fayetteville Police hot on the case after rash of AC unit thefts
Bystanders watch as mother throws young daughter off bridge
Virginia Amber Alert issued for girl, 12, abducted from DC airport
More News