Police warn about potentially dangerous Tik Tok challenge

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Local law enforcement is warning parents about a dangerous new social media challenge.

The challenge started on Tik Tok with students taking fake guns to school, recording their interactions with other students and uploading the video.

It recently made its way to Clayton Middle School, with a student bringing a BB gun to school. That student was caught and nobody was hurt, but police say it's a prank that could have dangerous consequences.

"We have seconds to determine if it is real or not and for instance the gun yesterday looked so real that if they had pointed it at another student or us, it could have ended very differently, and we do not want that,"Sgt. Jeff Young with the Clayton Police Department said.

Young urges parents to keep a closer eye on their children's social media and to talk with them about why these challenges are no laughing matter.
