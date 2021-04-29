ABC11 announces retirement of Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann and Anchor Tisha Powell

Chris Hohmann

Two longtime members of the ABC11 family are retiring this year.With a combined incredible 47 years at the station, Chief Meteorologist Chris Hohmann and Anchor Tisha Powell will depart this summer.Hohmann joined ABC11 in 1991 as a meteorologist and became chief in 2007.President and general manager Rob Elmore announced on Thursday that Hohmann's last day would be Friday, May 28."In an area known for its fast-changing weather conditions, Chris has always been the calm, friendly presence in the middle of the storm," Elmore said. "Chris was one of the very first to earn advanced accreditation from the American Meteorological Society. He ushered in the modern era of forecasting weather and tracking storms with advanced weather models and the most powerful Doppler Radar. Chris is a skilled forecaster, a wonderful storyteller, and an even better person. Our viewers and all of us at ABC11 will miss him very much. We wish Chris a happy and healthy retirement.""After nearly 30 years at ABC 11, it's hard to put into words how full my heart is," Hohmann said. "To be able to move from the weekend weather to the morning show and then to evenings has been a dream come true. And I've been so fortunate to work with and learn from so many talented people along the way, including Larry Stogner."He has covered many of the region's biggest weather events, including the Snowstorm of 2000, The Ice Storm of 2002, and hurricanes Fran, Floyd and Florence. In April 2011, Hohmann warned of the dangerous front heading toward the region, which became North Carolina's worst tornado disaster in history.On that day, he reported on-air for a record of more than 12 hours.Hohmann said he looks forward to this new chapter in life and spending more time with his family "but will always look back on (his) years with ABC11 and The Walt Disney Company with love and gratitude."Tisha Powell joined the Eyewitness News team in 2004. She has co-anchored Eyewitness News at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. with Steve Daniels as well as the 10 p.m. newscast on CW22.Elmore announced on Thursday that her last day on air will be June 30.She shared the following message to the ABC11 staff:Powell is retiring from broadcasting to return home to Louisiana."I remember how excited I was to recruit Tisha in 2004, and I am so grateful that our community and our news team shared 17 great years with her. She represents the best of ABC11," Elmore said. "We have always known that Louisiana has a special place in Tisha's heart, and we will miss her daily presence in our lives. While we are sad to see her go, we understand and wish Tisha and her family good health and happiness always."During her time at ABC11, Powell covered the devastation caused to New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina, reported on the Pope's visit to Philadelphia and the Carolina Panthers' trip to Super Bowl 50 and interviewed influential people including first lady Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.ABC11 will celebrate the legacy of these two esteemed newscasters leading up to their departures.