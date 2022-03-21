Thousands of runners start the day out with spring weather in Cary's Tobacco Road Marathon

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's officially spring in the Triangle, the sun is shining and there was not a cloud in the sky."It's nice. It's like the first good day, the first good weekend so we wanted to make sure we take advantage of this moment," Durham resident Placide Hiol said.Hiol was among hundreds of people who took advantage of the first Food Truck Rodeo of the year in Durham Central Park."We just want to make sure Durham is back. After one like hard year of Covid, we want to support as much as we can," siad Hiol.There were more than 35 food trucks representing cuisines from around the world lining foster street on the first day of spring. But even before sunrise people were out and about enjoying the day."As a race director or a race organizer you can do everything you can, but we can't control the weather, but this is perfect weather for running," Tobacco Road marathon race director Kazem Yahyapour said.4,000 runners participated in the Allscripts Tobacco Road marathon, a ABC11 together sponsored event. Some racers included ABC11's own Joel brown who joined so many others in the Triangle, kicking off a season of warmer temperatures and fun in the sun.