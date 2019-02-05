HEROIN

Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby in critical condition after ingesting heroin, police say: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 5 p.m., February 5, 2019

By
PENNSYLVANIA --
A toddler almost died after eating heroin that was found next to his passed out mother, according to the Upper Darby Police Department.

"When children are impacted by their stupidity because of their drug activity then shame on them," said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood.

Chitwood says the 16-month-old boy ingested heroin and possibly fentanyl and is still alive because of Narcan.

"That child was lucky enough to get to the hospital, being taken by the drug addict father and mother, to where the doctor shot him up with Narcan," said Chitwood.

Police say it was under the mother's watch in the 7700 block of West Chester Pike when the little boy chewed empty baggies with drug residue. The mother was reportedly passed out, possibly high. The boy's father came home and rushed his unconscious baby to the hospital where he was revived.

According to police, the father admitted the night before he used five bags of fentanyl.

"We do a search warrant of the location and we find a total of 12 empty packages and bags," said Chitwood.

Distraught family members came to the home on Tuesday. The uncle of the baby says his sister and the baby's father live there with his parents.

"For those who are responsible should be held accountable. Not my mother and father who have the biggest hearts in the world who cannot throw out people because of their children and then them people make decisions in the house that now reflect on everybody which shouldn't," said Brendan Boyle, the boy's uncle.

Police are still doing interviews and tell Action News they are preparing to charge the mother.

She faces reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and drug charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heroindrugsnarcan
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEROIN
Wake County home linked to three suspicious deaths in the last year
Police: Raleigh laundromat served as front for marijuana, opiate trafficking
850 bags of heroin seized in Edgecombe County traffic stop
'Zombie-like' people seen doing drugs in California subway
More heroin
Top Stories
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
30 people taken into custody by ICE at Sanford company
Sketch released of woman whose remains were found in Durham in 2016
Registered dietitian says the keto diet is a lifestyle, not a fad
Troubleshooter: Airline promises $900 in vouchers but reneges
US Coast Guard seizes 17 tons of cocaine worth $466 million
Black History Month: U.S. Civil Rights Act and the Triangle
Elevated flu activity concerns Wake County schools, parents
Show More
Fayetteville city council agrees on recommendation for paid downtown parking
Vote on moving North Carolina DMV headquarters delayed
Former Wake County deputy charged in assault on woman
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Man shot while trying to attack Wilson police officers with hammer
More News