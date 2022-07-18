localish

Tony's: a legacy of fine dining

By RUDY VILLARREAL
EMBED <>More Videos

Tony's: a legacy of fine dining

HOUSTON, Texas -- "I intend to go out with a fish in one hand and pasta in another," Tony Vallone once said.

His namesake restaurant, Tonys, first opened in Houston in 1965. Over half a century, it grew from a small Italian spot into a fine dining institution. Tonys became a go-to spot for visiting dignitaries and celebrities from across the globe, including several U.S. presidents.

But in September 2020, Houston lost its beloved "king of fine dining." Tony Vallone, who brought authentic Italian cuisine to the city and changed its dining landscape, passed away at the age of 75. Now, those who loved him most are carrying on his long legacy as a trailblazer.

Vallones wife, Donna, partnered with Kate McLean, the first woman to hold the chef de cuisine position at Tonys. Together, they are keeping one of Houstons longest restaurants running and continuing to serve the classic dishes that put Tonys on the map. But they are also planning new innovations, like adding a happy hour menu at the bar, an upgraded caviar service and seasonal tasting menus, to name a few.

ABCs Localish team caught up with the pair to see some of the exciting developments underway at Tonys!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhoustonfoodlets eatktrkrestauranthouston restaurant weeksbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Tony's: a legacy of fine dining
Fun Fieldz brings the ball, field, announcers and fun to you!
103-foot table beckons foodies to Kankakee County's Locavore Farm
Pickleball is this summer's hottest sport
TOP STORIES
81-year-old fights off carjacker at NC gas station
Durham Police make arrest in string of armed robberies
NC cracking down on drivers who speed
1 killed in shooting on Briggs Avenue in Durham
Harnett County deputies investigating early morning shooting
Toys 'R' Us will be in every Macy's soon
9-year-old, 13-year-old shot while in car on Highway 211
Show More
Krispy Kreme puts ice cream truck in doughnut form
Teen drivers improve their skills with B.R.A.K.E.S. in Raleigh
Fire burns through Wake County house
Dr. Fauci says he plans to retire by end of Biden's current term
Accused NY supermarket shooter arraigned on federal hate crime charges
More TOP STORIES News