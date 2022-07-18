Tony's: a legacy of fine dining

HOUSTON, Texas -- "I intend to go out with a fish in one hand and pasta in another," Tony Vallone once said.His namesake restaurant, Tonys, first opened in Houston in 1965. Over half a century, it grew from a small Italian spot into a fine dining institution. Tonys became a go-to spot for visiting dignitaries and celebrities from across the globe, including several U.S. presidents.But in September 2020, Houston lost its beloved "king of fine dining." Tony Vallone, who brought authentic Italian cuisine to the city and changed its dining landscape, passed away at the age of 75. Now, those who loved him most are carrying on his long legacy as a trailblazer.Vallones wife, Donna, partnered with Kate McLean, the first woman to hold the chef de cuisine position at Tonys. Together, they are keeping one of Houstons longest restaurants running and continuing to serve the classic dishes that put Tonys on the map. But they are also planning new innovations, like adding a happy hour menu at the bar, an upgraded caviar service and seasonal tasting menus, to name a few.ABCs Localish team caught up with the pair to see some of the exciting developments underway at Tonys!