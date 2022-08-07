Top headlines the week of August 1

RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) -- Here are some of the top 5 headlines you may have missed on ABC11 Eyewitness News.

Viral TikTok star dancing down the runway at Greensboro's airport

Imagine you are sitting in airplane waiting to take off and you look out the window to see someone dancing.

Kevante Tatum is an employee at Piedmont Triad International Airport and shows off his moves in a viral video on TikTok.

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse closed for good after 16 years

The flames are out at Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse, a restaurant decked with two stone towers and burning torches at a corner at Brier Creek Commons.

The Triangle's only authentic Brazilian steakhouse featured a variety of grilled meats served at the table and buffets where people can eat side dishes from the "hot bar," or salads and appetizers.

Body of missing TN man found in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The body of a missing Tennessee man was found in the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina on Friday morning, ABC affiliate WLOS reported.

Park Rangers at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park found the body of Bryce Evans, 23, just after 11 a.m. about 20 yards off-trail about 1.5 miles away from the Balsam Mountain Trailhead parking area.

NC coast under purple flag warning after swarms of jellyfish lead to painful stings

Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported in New Hanover County this week at the southeastern beaches, including Carolina Beach.

Swimmers reported stings on Tuesday and Wednesday prompting lifeguards to fly purple flags, a sign that dangerous marine life has been spotted in the water.

Wake, Durham counties ramp up monkeypox vaccination efforts as cases increase in North Carolina

Monkeypox cases are on the rise in North Carolina and across the country.

More than 80 people have tested positive in North Carolina with close to a third of those cases reported since Monday.