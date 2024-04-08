Today's the day: Everything to know about Monday's total solar eclipse

Are you ready? A total solar eclipse comes to North America on Monday, April 8. It will enter over Mexico's Pacific coast, dashing across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

The peak spectacle will last up to 4 minutes, and 28 seconds in the path of total darkness - a 115-mile-wide path that slices across the continent. That's the place to be to experience the full eclipse - most of the rest of the continent outside the path of totality will get a partial eclipse.

TUNE IN | ABC News, National Geographic announce live 'Eclipse Across America' special on April 8

To celebrate a rare total solar eclipse that won't happen again until 2044, ABC News and Nat Geo will air a two-hour live special on April 8.

WHAT IS A TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon lines up perfectly between the Earth and the sun, blotting out the sunlight. On April 8, the moon's shadow will slice a diagonal line from the southwest to the northeast across North America, briefly plunging communities along the track into darkness.

MORE | How astronomers are helping people who are blind 'see' the eclipse

How astronomers are helping people who are blind 'see' the eclipse

North America won't experience totality again until 2033, but only in Alaska. The next isn't until 2044, when totality will be confined to Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota. There won't be another U.S. eclipse, spanning coast to coast, until 2045.

WHICH STATES WILL GET A FULL ECLIPSE?

The path of total darkness - the path of totality - crosses 15 states.

A total solar eclipse will dash across the U.S. from Texas to Maine before exiting over eastern Canada into the Atlantic.

In the U.S., the path of totality begins in Texas and will travel through Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Small parts of Tennessee and Michigan will also experience the total solar eclipse, according to NASA.

Best times, places to view the total solar eclipse

Below is a list of some American cities where the April 8 total solar eclipse will be most visible -- pending weather forecasts -- the duration of the eclipse in those locations and what time totality will begin, according to GreatAmericanEclipse.com.

The total solar eclipse will be visible along a narrow track stretching from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024. A partial eclipse will be visible throughout all 48 contiguous states. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Texas

Eagle Pass, Texas, 1:27 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 23 seconds

Uvalde, Texas, 1:29 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 16 seconds

Kerrville, Texas, 1:32 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 23 seconds

Austin, Texas, 1:36 p.m. CDT: 1 minute, 53 seconds

Killeen, Texas, 1:36 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 17 seconds

Fort Worth, Texas, 1:40 p.m. CDT: 2 minutes, 34 seconds

Dallas, Texas, 1:40 p.m. CDT: 3 minutes, 47 seconds

Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas, 1:51 p.m. CDT: 2 minutes, 33 seconds

Jonesboro, Arkansas, 1:55 p.m. CDT: 2 minutes, 24 seconds

Poplar Bluff, Arkansas, 1:56 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 8 seconds

Missouri

Cape Girardeau, Missouri, 1:58 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 6 seconds

Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois, 1:59 p.m. CDT: 4 minutes, 8 seconds

Mount Vernon, Illinois, 2:00 p.m. CDT: 3 minutes, 40 seconds

Indiana

Evansville, Indiana, 2:02 p.m. CDT: 3 minutes, 2 seconds

Terre Haute, Indiana, 3:04 p.m. EDT: 2 minutes, 57 seconds

Indianapolis, Indiana, 3:06 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 46 seconds

Ohio

Dayton, Ohio, 3:09 p.m. EDT: 2 minutes, 46 seconds

Wapakoneta, Ohio, 3:09 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 55 seconds

Toledo, Ohio, 3:12 p.m. EDT: 1 minute, 54 seconds

Cleveland, Ohio, 3:13 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 50 seconds

Pennsylvania

Eerie, Pennsylvania, 3:16 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 43 seconds

New York

Buffalo, New York, 3:18 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 45 seconds

Rochester, New York, 3:20 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 40 seconds

Syracuse, New York, 3:23 p.m. EDT: 1 minute, 26 seconds

Vermont

Burlington, Vermont, 3:26 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 14 seconds

Maine

Island Falls, Maine, 3:31 p.m. EDT: 3 minutes, 20 seconds

Presque Island, Maine, 3:32 p.m. EDT: 2 minutes, 47 seconds

Anyone outside the path of totality on eclipse day will still offer a celestial spectacle worth getting eclipse glasses for.

Best times, places to view the partial solar eclipse

Atlanta, Georgia: 3:04 p.m., 0.846 magnitude

Boston, Massachusetts: 3:29 p.m., 0.931 magnitude

Chicago, Illinois: 2:07 p.m., 0.942 magnitude

Cincinnati, Ohio: 3:09 p.m., 0.993 magnitude

Denver, Colorado: 12:40 p.m., 0.715 magnitude

Helena, Montana: 12:40 p.m., 0.474 magnitude

Honolulu, Hawaii: 7:12 a.m., 0.286 magnitude

Houston, Texas: 1:40 p.m., 0.943 magnitude

Juneau, Alaska: 10:33 a.m., 0.064 magnitude

Los Angeles, California: 11:12 a.m., 0.58 magnitude

Miami, Florida: 3:01 p.m., 0.556 magnitude

New Orleans, Lousiana: 1:49 p.m., 0.844 magnitude

New York City, New York: 3:25 p.m., 0.91 magnitude

Seattle, Washington: 11:29 a.m., 0.311 magnitude

St. Louis, Missouri: 2:00 p.m., 0.988 magnitude

Tucson, Arizona: 11:19 a.m., 0.749 magnitude

Washington, D.C.: 3:20 p.m., 0.89 magnitude

You can check out more eclipse coverage here.

When's the next total solar eclipse?

After Monday, the next total solar eclipse won't occur until 2026. But it will graze the top of the world, dipping into Greenland, Iceland and Spain.

The next one in 2027 will march across Spain and northern Africa, with totality lasting an incredible 6 1/2 minutes. North Americans will have to wait until 2033 for another total solar eclipse, but it will be limited to Alaska.

In 2044, Western Canada, Montana and North Dakota will have front-row seats. And in 2045, the U.S. will once again experience a coast-to-coast total solar eclipse.

"Eclipse Across America" will air live Monday, April 8, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ABC, ABC News Live, National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Disney+, Hulu and this station.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.