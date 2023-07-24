'Please do not eat them.' Trader Joe's recalling 2 cookie brands that may contain rocks

Trader Joe's has issued a recall on two of its signature brand cookies because there may be rocks in them.

The recalled cookies are: Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The ones identified by the store as possibly containing rocks have these sell-by-date codes:

Almond Windmill Cookies: SELL BY 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: SELL BY 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

The grocery store chain is asking anyone who purchased or received any donations of those cookies to please do not eat them.

Customers should discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

Customers with questions may contact Trader Joe's Customer Relations at: 626-599-3817 Monday - Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific time or send an email.

The company said in a news release Friday that all potentially affected products in their stores have been removed from sale and destroyed.

In June, Trader Joe's and several other stories were part of a frozen fruit recall due to possible listeria.

Frozen fruit products were distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target, Aldi and AWG stores in over 30 states.

