3rd Mt. Olive student dies after last week's crash involving 18-wheeler on HWY 55 in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A third University of Mt. Olive student has died from a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Jeep last week in Wayne County.Jett Swetland, a senior business management major and former baseball player, died on Monday, according to the university. Swetland, along with freshman Madison Mergl and sophomore Ann Wray, were all inside the Jeep involved in the wreck."We are extremely sad to share the news of the passing of Jett Swetland," said Dr. Ed Croom, Interim President for the University of Mount Olive. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Swetland family at this time, and for the many difficult days ahead. The UMO family continues to struggle with the devastating loss of these young and talented members of our campus community."Swetland was from Sparta, Ohio.The wreck occurred on Friday around 1 a.m. at the intersection of NC Highway 55 and Indian Springs Road near Unity Baptist Church. Mergl and Wray died that day. Five, including Swetland, were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.Highway Patrol confirms seven people were in the Jeep that was T-boned by the tractor-trailer. The Jeep failed to yield at the intersection, according to Highway Patrol.Video from the scene shows major damage to the Jeep, which appeared to have flipped upside down. The 18-wheeler was in a ditch with damage to the front end.The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured and has not been charged.Crews were at the scene until around 5:30 a.m.