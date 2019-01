Be ready to spend more to ride a scooter in Raleigh.One scooter rental company is blaming a new rule passed by Raleigh City Council for a $2 increase to ride Bird scooters in Raleigh.On Monday, the company announced it was adding a $2 transportation fee to all rentals in Raleigh starting Jan. 7.Bird rentals will now cost riders $3 to unlock the scooter and then $0.15 per minute.The scooter company said the transportation fee is a response to Raleigh City Council increasing the per scooter fee Now, rental companies must pay $300 for every scooter they have in the city. Raleigh City Council initially posed a $150 per scooter fee but decided to go even higher. City council members have said the $300 fee is to offset the cost of enforcing laws surrounding scooters, so the police department isn't on the hook for those costs."When Raleigh City Council passed its regulations, Bird had two options: abandon the community we've had the honor to serve and focus on more business-friendly cities, or stay and fight for riders like you who want transportation alternatives. To us, the decision was an easy one. We decided to stay and work to ensure Raleigh residents don't have to pay a premium for environmentally friendly transportation - but we need your help."Raleigh City Councilmember Stef Mendell told ABC11 that Bird is "clearly taking advantage of its customers."She explained her position in a statement: Bird created a website to make it easy to email Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane to voice complaints.The company is also asking residents to contact their representatives on the city council to get rid of what they're calling an "unreasonable tax."Sam Reed, Director of Government Partnerships at Bird, released the following statement on the situation:User had mixed reaction about the news."It's too expensive to use it when I can just grab an Uber or something like that," David Ward, a scooter user said. "It'd be just as cheap if not cheaper."Kristin Wimmer, who also has used Bird, likes having the option."I think it gives access to transportation for people who can't afford it," Wimmer said. "It's a nice, fast way to go around the city. I think spending a little bit more so everyone can have that is worth it."