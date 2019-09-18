Traffic

Chapel Hill pedestrian suffers serious injuries in crash

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is in the hospital after she was struck by a car Wednesday in Chapel Hill.

It happened on East Franklin Street near Estes Drive.

The 20-year-woman was taken to UNC Hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A Chapel Hill Police spokesperson told ABC11 that the woman is alert and talking.

It's not known whether the victim is a UNC student.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.
