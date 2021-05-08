Crash involving nearly 30 vehicles shuts down lanes of 540 in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major crash has closed multiple lanes of I-540 near Creedmoor Road on Friday evening.The wreck happened near Mile Marker 9 heading west in north Raleigh. An estimated 30 vehicles were involved.Three lanes are closed, leaving just a single lane open.It appeared to be a chain-reaction crash. It isn't yet known whether rain or fog that moved through was a factor.The Highway Patrol and NCDOT are on the scene.Traffic is expected to be backed up for some time.Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.An ABC11 ground crew is en route to the scene.