Durham seeks public input on West Club Blvd traffic changes

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Durham wants to know what you think about a temporary, new traffic pattern.
The city is conducting a safety demonstration on West Club Boulevard between Gregson Street and Buchanan Boulevard.
The project includes a new permanent crosswalk and temporary lane reduction intended to reduce speeding.
Artwork by Madiha Malik will be added to the median and sidewalks in the coming weeks.
You can weigh in on the project until Friday.
Find a link to the survey here.
