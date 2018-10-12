As of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, these are the current closures.
Road closures will keep changing and we will try our best have the latest listed.
Visit NC DOT's website for a more in-depth look at the closures.
Wake County
- Creedmoor Road in both directions
- New Hill Olive Chapel Road in both directions
-US 264
- US 64
Closed due to low hanging power lines in #SouthwesternOrangeCounty on Hwy 54 Both EB/WB between Orange Grove Rd and Dodsons Crossroads— Raleigh Traffic (@TotalTrafficRDU) October 12, 2018
Knightdale Boulevard is closed until further notice.
The only routes out of Knightdale for residents south of Knightdale Boulevard are Smithfield Road south to the 264 bypass and Hodge Road south to the 264 bypass.
North of Knightdale Boulevard, residents can use Forrestville, Old Milburnie, and Bufflao Roads to 540.
Durham County
- NC 157 in both directions
- Amhurst Road in both directions
ROXBORO AT CLUB- stoplights not working @ABC11_WTVD #abc11— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) October 12, 2018
- Pickett Road in both directions
- Andover Road in both directions
Fayetteville st/Geneva- lights not working. @ABC11_WTVD #abc11— Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) October 12, 2018
- Snow Hill Road in both directions
- US 15 in both directions
Orange County
Orange County Emergency Management urged residents to stay off the roads Thursday night,
Many roads are impassable throughout the county. Street lights and signal lights are out, too.
Low-hanging power lines, flooded roads, and fallen trees are hard to see at night, officials said.
- Orange Grove Road in both directions
- Hillsborough Road in both directions
- Bradshaw Quarry Road in both directions
- Stanford Road in both directions
- Hebron Church Road in both directions
- West Hille Ave N in both directions
- Governor Scott Road in both directions
- Mckee Road in both directions
- Turkey Farm Road in both directions
- Jones Ferry Road in both directions
