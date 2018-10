Wake County

Durham County

Orange County

Many roads are closed throughout the Triangle after Tropical Storm Michael brought fierce wind gusts and heavy rain to the region Thursday.As of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, these are the current closures.Visit NC DOT's website for a more in-depth look at the closures.- Creedmoor Road in both directions- New Hill Olive Chapel Road in both directions-US 264- US 64Knightdale Boulevard is closed until further notice.The only routes out of Knightdale for residents south of Knightdale Boulevard are Smithfield Road south to the 264 bypass and Hodge Road south to the 264 bypass.North of Knightdale Boulevard, residents can use Forrestville, Old Milburnie, and Bufflao Roads to 540.- NC 157 in both directions- Amhurst Road in both directions- Pickett Road in both directions- Andover Road in both directions- Snow Hill Road in both directions- US 15 in both directionsOrange County Emergency Management urged residents to stay off the roads Thursday night,Many roads are impassable throughout the county. Street lights and signal lights are out, too.Low-hanging power lines, flooded roads, and fallen trees are hard to see at night, officials said.- Orange Grove Road in both directions- Hillsborough Road in both directions- Bradshaw Quarry Road in both directions- Stanford Road in both directions- Hebron Church Road in both directions- West Hille Ave N in both directions- Governor Scott Road in both directions- Mckee Road in both directions- Turkey Farm Road in both directions- Jones Ferry Road in both directions