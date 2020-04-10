Man jumps off interstate bridge to avoid Amazon delivery truck that ran over, killed 2 women

HOUSTON, Texas -- A man jumped off an interstate bridge to avoid an oncoming semi-truck during a five-vehicle crash in Texas on Friday morning.The crash involved four passenger vehicles--one hauling a trailer--and an Amazon delivery truck.Investigators said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 95 in Houston.A Lincoln Navigator towing a trailer got a flat tire and pulled over to the side of the interstate.A woman driving a Mazda crashed into the back of the trailer while it was stopped. The driver of the Mazda and a woman in the Lincoln both got out of their vehicles.At that moment, a Chevrolet Silverado swerved to miss the crash, hit a wall and spun into the middle lands of the interstate.A person driving a Chevrolet Suburban saw the crash, pulled over and got out to help.As this was happening, an Amazon Prime truck slammed into all the vehicles, running over and killing the two women who had gotten out of their vehicles.The man who had gotten out of his Suburban saw the semi coming and managed to jump off the overpass to avoid being hit. He landed approximately 10 to 15 feet below. He was seriously injured but managed to call 911 and report the crash.He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.Police said there were two children, ages 1 and 3, inside the Lincoln. They were properly restrained but were also taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.Authorities say the road was slick at the time and that may have also contributed to the Silverado spinning out.Amazon released a statement about the deadly crash:No charges are expected to be filed at this point.