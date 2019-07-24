Traffic

'How did he get on here?' Man on electric scooter zips through rush-hour traffic on Dallas freeway

DALLAS, Texas -- Add this to the list of dangerous things you should never do in the middle of the morning rush hour.

A man appeared to be flirting with death Monday morning as he crossed six lanes of busy I-35 in Dallas, Texas on an electric scooter.

Dashcam video recorded by Josh Weatherl shows it was just 8:54 a.m. when the man crossed from the far left lane of the highway to the far right.

In the video, you can hear Weatherl having a normal conversation with someone until the scooter commuter pops up.

"How did he get on here? How did he get on the highway?" Weatherl asks. "That is the most wild thing I've ever seen!"

"He was in the left lane! The speed limit on this highway is 70 miles an hour, bro!" Weatherl exclaims, still in shock.

There's no word what happened to the rider.

SEE ALSO: Giant teddy bear takes ride on Toyota down North Freeway
EMBED More News Videos

This could have turned into a 'beary' big headache for other drivers.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdallassafetytexas newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh man accused of sex crimes with multiple children
WATCH: Robert Mueller testifies about Russia probe
Mysterious sculpture of a face found in Sampson County field
'Heartless' bullies are harassing Shanann Watts' family
READ: Robert Mueller's full opening statement
Holly Spings mother missing since March
ICE releases US citizen wrongfully detained for 3 weeks
Show More
School denies Philly CEO's offer after warning on lunch bills
1 shot overnight at KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Johnston County
How to get your settlement from the Equifax data breach
9-year-old girl tossed in air when bison charges tourists
'Halloween' sequels to film in Wilmington
More TOP STORIES News