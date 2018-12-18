Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --The Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night in Harnett County.
It happened on Shady Grove Road near Spring Lake.
An ABC11 crew at the scene said a motorcycle and a pickup collided.
The motorcycle went off the road. The cyclist was killed.
The pickup caught fire. A trooper told an ABC11 crew that four people in the truck were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.