Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County

The Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night in Harnett County.It happened on Shady Grove Road near Spring Lake.An ABC11 crew at the scene said a motorcycle and a pickup collided.The motorcycle went off the road. The cyclist was killed.The pickup caught fire. A trooper told an ABC11 crew that four people in the truck were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.The victim's identity has not yet been released.The crash remains under investigation.