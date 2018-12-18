TRAFFIC

Motorcyclist killed in crash with truck in Harnett County

Deadly crash in Harnett County.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Highway Patrol responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday night in Harnett County.

It happened on Shady Grove Road near Spring Lake.

An ABC11 crew at the scene said a motorcycle and a pickup collided.

The motorcycle went off the road. The cyclist was killed.

The pickup caught fire. A trooper told an ABC11 crew that four people in the truck were injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.
