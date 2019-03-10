Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police said an overnight crash along Yadkin Road killed a motorcyclist and shut down the road for multiple hours.Authorities said it happened just before 3:15 a.m.The crash involved a sedan and a motorcycle.The motorcyclist was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries, police said.Yadkin Road was previously closed but has since reopened.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.