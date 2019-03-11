motorcycle accident

Woman charged with DWI in deadly Fayetteville motorcycle crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Fayetteville.

The crash happened on Yadkin Road near the intersection of Horseshoe Road on Sunday night around 7:30.

When police arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead. The driver of the sedan, on the other hand, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Fayetteville Police Department identified the motorcyclist as Patrick A. McDill, 22, of Fort Bragg.

Jasmyne D. Russell-Dicker, 24, of Sanford faces criminal charges of driving while impaired related to the deadly crash.

Investigators said Russell-Dicker was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla at the time of the crash. She was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond.

The fatal crash marks the second deadly motorcycle crash in just 24 hours in Fayetteville.


