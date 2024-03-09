Fayetteville community mourns motorcyclist killed in road accident: 'He was doing what he loved'

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community in Fayetteville is mourning after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday.

"I'm just so proud of my brother," Tamika Porter said. "Amazing father--always there for his daughter, always there for his family."

Darryl Porter, 30, was killed in an accident on his motorcycle on March 2. Police said he was riding his motorcycle on Cliffdale Road towards the 401 when he was hit by a car that was making a left turn from Scottsdale Drive.

More than a dozen beloved family members and friends met with ABC11 where Porter was killed on his motorcycle to honor his memory.

His loved ones say they were there when the crash happened, riding home from a memorial for another friend who was also a motorcyclist. They said motorcycles were Porter's life's passion.

"He was doing what he loved," said Nakia Monroe. "He didn't suffer, and he wasn't alone."

The family said Porter's love for motorcycles ran deep; he worked as a salesman at Harley Davidson and was also a member of the Loyalty Riders Motorcycle Club--a space where he found brotherhood and belonging.

Porter's close friend, Dominique Robinson, vice president of Loyalty Riders is urging drivers to be more careful on the roads.

"We just ask as it gets warmer that you pay attention and look out for us because it's more and more bikes. Even though it's dangerous, we know it's dangerous but this is something we love to do," Robinson said. "We have to learn to share the road and be aware of what's on the road."

"He was love and that's the only way we can explain it," Monroe said of Porter. "We move as a unit. Even until the last minute, we were with him as a unit."