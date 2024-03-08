Investigation ongoing in crash that killed Fayetteville motorcyclist

Fayetteville Police said Thursday that they are still investigating a weekend crash that left a motorcyclist dead.

Officers responded just after 5 p.m. on Saturday to a crash near Scottsdale Road and Cliffdale Road.

Investigators said a 54-year-old Laurinburg woman in a 2007 Nissan Maxima attempted to make a left turn from Scottsdale Road when her car collided with a 2002 Suzuki GSX-R 1000 motorcycle traveling on Cliffdale Road.

The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Darryl Porter, of Fayetteville, was, taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center and then life-flighted to UNC Chapel Hill.

On Sunday, Porter died from his injuries.

FPD said the collision is still under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

Speed was believed to be a factor, police said.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to please contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510. Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips through Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crime Stoppers by calling (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.