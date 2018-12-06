Motorized scooter companies agree to abide by Raleigh's new rules

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --The two companies operating scooters in downtown Raleigh have agreed Thursday to abide by new rules put into place by the city council.
Lime said it has reluctantly signed an agreement requiring it to pay a $300 fee per scooter.
Lime will also have to deploy scooters to "underserved" communities and educate riders about operating them safely.
"After much deliberation and still some uncertainty, Lime has ultimately agreed to sign the agreement and will now begin the difficult work to try and make this a reality for the citizens of Raleigh," the company said in a statement to ABC11. "This agreement will make it harder to deliver affordable, accessible transportation to all members of the Raleigh community."
RELATED: Raleigh City Council allows motorized scooters in bike lanes
Lime and Bird had until 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon to agree to the terms.
Bird told ABC11 on Thursday evening that it had also signed an agreement. Had it not, the company would have had 72 hours to remove its scooters from city streets.
For more information on scooters and bike lanes, click here.