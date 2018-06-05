TRAFFIC

Robeson County attorney was speeding, crossed line in deadly crash, troopers say

Two people died in the horrific crash Sunday.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Highway said Tuesday that the Robeson County Attorney, who was killed in a weekend crash that also left another man dead was speeding and crossed the center line.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Cumberland Road near Spell Drive.

Two trucks collided head-on, killing the county attorney, Patrick Pait, 34, and the other driver, 66-year-old Donald Rightnour.

Robeson County attorney killed in Cumberland County crash
Two people were killed in a wreck in Cumberland County Sunday afternoon.


Initially, troopers reported that Rightnour crossed the center lane and into the path of Pait's truck, but on Tuesday, Sgt. Chris Knox with the SHP confirmed to ABC11 that wasn't the case.

Troopers looked at surveillance video from a nearby business and found that it was actually Pait's speeding truck that crossed into the oncoming lane.

Pait, a Lumberton native, graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill and received his law degree from Campbell University.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashcumberland county newsman killednorth carolina newsspeedingCumberland CountyNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Robeson County attorney killed in Cumberland County crash
TRAFFIC
Part of Brookgreen Drive in Cary closed after water main break
'Superstreet' traffic changes coming to US 401 in Garner
Raleigh's Most Walkable Neighborhoods
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Man, child killed in fiery crash on Louisburg Road in Raleigh
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News