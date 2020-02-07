Traffic

Students, bus driver have minor injuries in Johnston County school bus crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 11 students were on board a Johnston County School bus when it was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Friday morning.

The State Highway Patrol said the driver of a Subaru was stopped at a stop sign on South Murphy Road around 8 a.m. The driver then pulled onto a covered bridge and collided with a Dodge Challenger. The driver of the Challenger lost control and hit the bus head-on. The accident happened on Covered Bridge Road in front of the Archer Lodge Fire Department.

The bus was headed to Cornith Holders High School. Several students were hurt. One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Other students were taken to the hospital by their parents. The bus driver was also hospitalized with back pain.

The driver of the Subaru was charged with failure to yield.

Johnston County Schools were under a two-hour delay due to the high winds in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficjohnston countyschool bus accidentcar accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WEATHER: Wind Advisory in effect, 50 MPH gusts possible
Crews restoring power to parts of NC, 100K still in the dark
Woman rescued after tree falls on car while driving in Raleigh
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
American Express tells consumers their identity was stolen
President Trump to visit Charlotte on Friday
Show More
Man killed in crash on US-70 in Durham
The movies that could win Oscars 2020 best picture
4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated for coronavirus; others cleared
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
NC weather: Storms leave trail of damage through Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News