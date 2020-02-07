Students, bus driver have minor injuries in Johnston County school bus crash

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- 11 students were on board a Johnston County School bus when it was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Friday morning.The State Highway Patrol said the driver of a Subaru was stopped at a stop sign on South Murphy Road around 8 a.m. The driver then pulled onto a covered bridge and collided with a Dodge Challenger. The driver of the Challenger lost control and hit the bus head-on. The accident happened on Covered Bridge Road in front of the Archer Lodge Fire Department.The bus was headed to Cornith Holders High School. Several students were hurt. One student was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Other students were taken to the hospital by their parents. The bus driver was also hospitalized with back pain.The driver of the Subaru was charged with failure to yield.Johnston County Schools were under a two-hour delay due to the high winds in the area.