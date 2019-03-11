motorcycle accident

Woman charged with DWI in motorcycle crash that killed paratrooper

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was arrested for driving while impaired following a fatal Fayetteville motorcycle crash that killed a paratrooper.

Jasmyne D. Russell-Dicker, 24, of Sanford faces criminal charges of driving while impaired related to the deadly crash.

The crash happened on Yadkin Road near the intersection of Horseshoe Road on Sunday morning around 3.

Fayetteville Police Department identified the motorcyclist as Patrick A. McDill, 22, of Fort Bragg.

Spc. Patrick McDill



Spc. Patrick McDill was a paratrooper assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Abn. Div.

McDill joined the Army in 2015 and transitioned to Fort Bragg in 2016.

"Spc. McDill dedicated the last three years of his life as an Airborne Infantrymen," said Col. Andrew O. Saslav, 1st Brigade Combat Team Commander. "His tragic loss will be felt by his family, friends and the entire Devil Brigade. He will be missed," said Saslav.

Investigators said Russell-Dicker was driving a 2017 Toyota Corolla at the time of the crash. She was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond.

The fatal crash marks the second deadly motorcycle crash in just 24 hours in Fayetteville.

The accident is still under investigation. For any further questions or comments, please contact the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1529.
More TOP STORIES News