Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was seriously injured after being hit by a train in Cary on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. at North Academy Street near North Harrison Avenue.

Police said 40-year-old Keith Zantow, of Cary, was not at a railroad crossing when he was hit. It's unclear at this time if he was walking or sitting on the train track.



When officers arrived, they said Zantow was alert and talking.

He was taken to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries.

Officials have blocked off North Harrison Avenue during their investigation.

The freight train involved in the incident is owned by Norfolk Southern. Company officials have yet to make a comment.
