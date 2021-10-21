Travel

Don't wait; make your holiday travel plans now, AAA says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Traveling for the holidays? If so, AAA warns you to make your travel plans now.

According to a new study from AAA, 42 percent of Carolinians lock in their holiday travel plans by the end of October. With ongoing challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the earlier you lock in your plans, the better.

"Time is of the essence for people who plan to take a flight this holiday season," said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA - The Auto Club Group. "As we get closer to the holidays, airfares often rise as availability shrinks. We recommend you book by Halloween, for the best chance of finding the flight you want at a favorable rate."

The labor shortage happening across so many industries has not spared the airline industry. Flight delays and cancellations have happened recently and could continue through the holidays.

AAA said it will release its full Thanksgiving Travel Forecast on November 9.

Many more people will likely be traveling this holiday season than last. Last year, the COVID-19 vaccine was not yet available. Thirty-three percent of North Carolinians and 25 percent of South Carolinians said they are more comfortable traveling this year than last.
