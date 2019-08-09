Travel

Free golf cart rides available in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A new form of transportation is up and running in downtown Raleigh.

Lhavi golf carts are available and easy on your wallet. Really easy on your wallet. We're talking free -- that easy.

Lhavi is new company based in Raleigh. It is working to create an app, like many other rideshare companies, that you can use to hail a ride. For now, if you want a ride, you'll need to call 1-888-MY-LHAVI (695-4284).

"People who ride our vehicles are in love with it, they say it is better than Uber and better than Lyft and even better that its free," Nathaniel Torres, owener of Lhavi, said.

The drivers are paid by tips, so while your ride is free, you are asked to tip the driver.

Lhavi carts run during lunchtime and after dinner in downtown Raleigh.
