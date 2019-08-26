Man paddleboards from San Francisco to Hawaii in 76 days

Antonio de la Rosa's journey started in San Francisco on June 9. It ended Sunday when de la Rosa arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii. The 50-year-old covered 2,500 miles of the open ocean using his arms, wind and the ocean's currents.
De la Rosa used the "Ocean Defender" - a combo paddleboard and small boat with a sleeping cabin, storage bins, and solar panels for power.
De la Rosa says he lost about ten pounds. He never got sick despite very little sleep.