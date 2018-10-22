TRAVEL

Meet the 5-month-old who's visited every state in the US

EMBED </>More Videos

Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter, who they say could soon become the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club. (Cindy Lim)

Before she turns six months old, one infant accomplished an incredible feat: visiting all 50 states.

Harper Yeats' parents Cindy Lim and Tristan Yeats have spent the last four months on a road trip across the country with their newborn daughter. She could be the youngest ever to pull it off: As of this weekend, Harper now holds the record as the youngest member of the All Fifty States Club. There is no official Guinness World Record for this, but the family said they have applied for Guinness to consider creating the category so they can submit evidence for Harper to take the record.

The Australian-Canadian family finished their trek to all 50 states when they entered Vermont on October 18. They began their trip in June and have snapped a photo of Harper, now 5 months old, at the border whenever they enter a new state. They've chronicled their adventures on Harper's Instagram account, which has garnered more than 14,000 followers.



"The real highlight of the trip is being able to make memories as a family on the road and Harper checking off milestones all over the country," Harper's mom Cindy Lim told ABC News. "It means so many places around the U.S.A. are going to be unforgettable to us in the years to come."

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelfamilyparentingfeel goodfun stuffbabyu.s. & world
TRAVEL
Jet Blue offers free flights - to a mystery destination
Man books room at Holiday Inn -- finds hotel isn't there
Hundreds of flights canceled at RDU, other airports as Michael moves through
UPDATE: American Airlines flight from RDU safely on way to London
More Travel
Top Stories
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
Dozens hurt when floor collapses during party near Clemson University
Milk is a symbol of white supremacy, PETA says
NC man accused of decapitating mother due back in court Monday
App State ranked in AP Top 25 for first time ever
Woman who dropped off toddler on TX porch blames misunderstanding
Community pays final respects to NC Trooper Kevin Conner
Youtube star orders two waters at NC restaurant, leaves $10K tip
Show More
Crash on US-1 causes major traffic delays
'Broadway Sings for Florence' to raise money for Florence victims
April the Giraffe's baby no longer coming to North Carolina
Frost possible in parts of central North Carolina tonight
Raleigh swimmer to compete in 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games
More News