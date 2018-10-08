FLIGHT DIVERTED

American Airlines flight from RDU that diverted to JFK Airport is safely on way to London

The American Airlines flight from RDU that diverted to JFK is on its way to London.

NEW YORK (WTVD) --
An American Airlines flight that flies between RDU and London is on its way to its final destination after making an unexpected pit stop at JFK in New York.

Flight 174 landed safely at JFK at 8:16 p.m and all 159 people on board are safe.

The New York Port Authority said the pilot decided to land the plane out of an abundance of caution after "some sort of light" on the dashboard indicator in the cockpit.

Maintenance crews inspected the plane but have not said what the issue was.
