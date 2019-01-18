'Traveling bandit' robs seven banks in six states, including NC

'Traveling bandit' robs seven banks in six states, including NC. (FBI)

FBI agents in Charlotte call him the "traveling bandit" and they want the public to take a close look at surveillance photos of him robbing banks, in hopes of catching him before he strikes again.

He has held up seven banks in six states, according to the FBI.

His crime spree began in South Florida on Dec. 28, moved to North Carolina where he hit an Asheville bank, proceeded to Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois, and Utah, according to the FBI.



No one has been injured during the robberies.

The man approaches the counter, presents a note demanding money and threatens to use a weapon. The FBI said it believes he may strike again soon.

Surveillance photos show him wearing a Chevy baseball cap, a "Straight Outta Dallas" shirt, jeans, running shoes and he has a sleeve tattoo on his left forearm.

The man also wears glasses and has a grey goatee.

The FBI said it believes the suspect is 40 to 50 years old, 5'6" to 5'10" tall with a medium build.

He may be driving a white Ford Explorer or Expedition.

If you have information about this robber, please call (754) 703-2000, or submit a tip online.

Here are the banks he has robbed:

December 28, 2018
Aventura, FL
Capital Bank

January 2, 2019
Asheville, NC
Suntrust Bank

January 4, 2019
Johnson City, TN
Mountain Commerce Bank

January 8, 2019
Mt. Juliet, TN
US Bank

January 10, 2019
Prattville, AL
TrustMark Bank

January 14, 2019
Mt. Vernon, IL
5th 3rd Bank

January 17, 2019
Price Branch, Utah
Wells Fargo Bank
