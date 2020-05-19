Dealing with postpartum depression during a pandemic

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Having a baby can be a time of celebration and joy, but it can also be extremely difficult and overwhelming.After Raleigh mother Cayla Guins gave birth, she quickly realized that something was wrong."When it went downhill was almost immediately," she said. "I didn't have the support structure in place, she was 2 weeks early, so I thought I still had time to prepare."According to the CDC, 1 in 9 women experience symptoms of postpartum depression. Adding the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic creates even more challenges for new mothers during this time."One of the most common things that women worry about postpartum is germs and sickness and things like that and now we're adding all of this even more heightened with the pandemic" said Dr. Mary Kimmel with the UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders."For me I just always thought something was wrong with the baby every little milestone I would get anxiety about and just always thought something bad was going to happen," Guins said.Sound familiar? Dr. Kimmel explains some things you can try to cope with postpartum depression in the media player above.UNC Center for Women's Mood Disorders(919)966-9640www.womensmooddisorders.orgNC Family Health Resource(800)367-2229www.nchealthystart.orgPostpartum Support International(800)944-4PPDwww.postpartum.netMoms Supporting Moms Raleigh Support Group(919)454-6946www.momssupportingmoms.net