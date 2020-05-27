Weather

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off South Carolina coast

A tropical system off the South Carolina coast has formed into Tropical Storm Bertha.

According to the National Hurricane Center, radar imagery indicates that the area of disturbed weather became significantly better organized Wednesday morning.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach to South Santee River.



2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list

Reports from an offshore buoy are showing that the system is producing tropical-storm-force winds.

The storm is currently about 30 miles southeast of Charleston, South Carolina.

The center of Bertha will move onshore in the warning area in the next few hours and then move inland across eastern and northern South Carolina later Wednesday and into west-central North Carolina by Wednesday night.

2020 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 'above-normal' tropical activity
EMBED More News Videos

Though coronavirus is in the spotlight right now, it would be handy to remember that we are nearly two months out from the 2020 Atlantic season.



Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.

Bertha is expected to produce total rain accumulation of 2 to 4 inches with isolated totals of 8 inches across eastern and central South Carolina into west central to far southeastern North Carolina and southwest Virginia. The rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernctropical stormtropical weatherweatherhurricane
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gyms to file restraining order against state
A rainy few days starts today
'They killed him:' George Floyd's sister wants justice in his death
NC bars could reopen in bill clearing Senate
How to watch Wednesday's NASA/SpaceX launch
CDC: COVID-19 more likely to spread between people, not surfaces
Chapel Hill woman accidentally threw her stimulus money away
Show More
Wedding planners, brides want seat at table with Gov. Cooper
Central NC RNC delegates push for convention with precautions
New nail polish puts your favorite snacks at your fingertips
Protest for George Floyd turns violent in Minneapolis
Out of work sisters find a different way to post a paycheck
More TOP STORIES News