troubleshooter

Troubleshooter helps Durham renter get her security deposit back

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- "Where's my money?" That's what Jelecia Moore was asking after she moved out of her Durham apartment.

Moore spent two years living at the Triangle Place Apartments. Her lease was up at the end of February, and she moved out.

She says she did a walk through with a representative at the complex.

"She told me I was getting my full deposit back, " said Moore.

A month later, she didn't get a check.

"They sent me a $147.00 bill that I owed them for living past the end date, and I was like 'why am I getting a bill? I should be getting a deposit.'"

Moore says the bill was over an error on her move out date.

She says that was corrected, but two months later she still didn't have her security deposit.

"They completely stopped answering my emails, completely stopped answering my calls. When I would go by there, she would tell me they are working on it, but month after month went by," said Moore.
Moore got in touch with me, and I reached out to representatives at the complex who didn't get back to me but gave Moore a check for the $562 she was owed for her security deposit.

"It took me so much to get it; I took it straight to the bank," Moore added.

The Troubleshooter takeaway is when you move out of your rental, even if the landlord says you don't need to, do a walk through with them and document any problems.

If there are none, get in writing that you will be getting your full deposit back.

In North Carolina, your landlord has thirty days to give you back your deposit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamtroubleshooterfinancesecurityrenters
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TROUBLESHOOTER
'Get paid to drive' scam resurfacing in central North Carolina
'Do not use RD Construction:' Stiffed homeowner calls out contractor
Troubleshooter: Unlicensed contractor facing new charges in Chatham Co.
Durham woman says metal hip implant caused lifelong problems
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roxboro restaurant owner accused of paying underage employees for sex acts
EXCLUSIVE: A look inside Drive Shack in Raleigh
SUV slams into Raleigh apartment building, 4 people injured
Wake sheriff open to new partnerships as wellness check program ends
Marijuana use doubles in U.S. pregnant women to 1 in 14
Change in poverty rule could force 'working poor' out of programs
440 students to retake ACT after Moore County failed to submit scores
Show More
'Just unbelievable:' 2 jailed in $100 robbery, death of Garner cab driver
2 dead, multiple critically injured after fiery semi crash in Wisconsin
NC woman spikes fiancee's Coca-Cola with eye drops, deputies say
Body of retired UNC professor found in Hudson River
Deputies trying to track down kitten abusers in Craven County
More TOP STORIES News