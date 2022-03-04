'It's upsetting': Ultimate male strip show advertisement dupes woman out of hundreds of dollars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's billed as the ultimate male strip club in Raleigh. Tickets are being sold to a Raleigh male strip club, but the problem was when a group of wake county ladies showed up for it there was no show, and they feared they were out their money."It's upsetting and it's a good chunk of change," Tanya Thompson said.Thompson spent close to $500 for VIP tickets to the show. She bought ten tickets for the show which was a VIP table to celebrate her birthday with friends."We just wanted to do it up and I love to dance, so you know downtown Raleigh is a good spot for that" she adds.When it came time for the show the night of February 5th, the ladies were all dressed up and ready for a fun night, but when they arrived at the address advertised on the tickets the venue was closed."We get to Mojito Lounge and it's dark inside and the doors locked and closed," Thompson said.There was no sign of any male strip club happening. Thompson says a few hours later they checked back at the Mojito Lounge, and while it was now open, no one knew anything about a male strip show."He said no, we have Latin night tonight," Thompson said.After her birthday, Thompson contacted Eventbrite where she bought the tickets and the organizer of the show Lyons Entertainment USA."He didn't even acknowledge any of my emails except for the one about buying more tickets." she adds.Thompson also contacted Mojito Lounge."We don't have anything to do with Eventbrite right now we're not hosting anything through them. She responded saying you would not believe, how many women we have showing up between 7:30 and 8:00 pm on Friday and Saturday nights," Thompson said.When Troubleshooter Diane Wilson contacted Mojito Lounge, a representative told me they have no contract to host any shows with Lyons Entertainment and have tried to stop shows from being advertised at their address. ABC11 investigated, and on Eventbrite, we could still buy tickets for many upcoming male strip club shows here in Raleigh, tickets ranging from $20.00 all the way up to $400 a table. Besides in Raleigh, Lyons Entertainment USA advertises shows all over the country.When Troubleshooter Diane Wilson reached out to Eventbrite a representative provided this statement:Sean Renzo the GM of Lyons Entertainment emailed us saying they had to cancel a few shows because they did not reach the minimum reservations, which he says is stated on the website and Eventbrite. He admits he had no written contract with Mojito Lounge to host any shows, but claims he had a verbal agreement for a trial period, which Mojito Lounge says that's not true. Renzo adds he wasn't aware of any issues and didn't intend to deceive anyone.After we started asking questions, tickets for the shows this weekend were now no longer for sale, but there are tickets for shows later this month now advertised at a different business located on West Jones Street in Raleigh. Renzo claims to have a verbal trial agreement with this business. The business representative emailed Wilson, "I have only recently spoken to Sean Renzo and we have spoken about moving forward with a show at our location but there is no contract as of yet and nothing is confirmed."As for Thompson, after she said she filed a complaint with the NC Attorney General's Office, Renzo did give her a full refund and apologized for the delay. On the refund, Renzo stated the delay was due to a hack in their system.This is a good reminder to always be careful of buying tickets online to advertised events. Pay with a credit card so you can dispute the charge if something like this happens. Also for pop-up events, research the company behind the show to see what others are saying.