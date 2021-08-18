WATCH
LIVE
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
North Carolina
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Entertainment
Weather
LOCALISH
Sports
Politics
Health and Coronavirus
Science Club
Sweepstakes
Station Info
About ABC11
Contact Us
Send us your photos & videos
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
turtles
Two-headed Loggerhead sea turtle found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore, park officials say
WTVD
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
EMBED <>
More Videos
Two-headed sea turtle hatchling found at OBX
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rare two-headed sea turtle was found on Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
The Loggerhead hatchling was found at the bottom of a nest during an excavation.
Officials said the hatchling was released after park biologists identified it had good flipper function and was exhibiting overall good health.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animals
nc
turtles
beaches
oceans
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TURTLES
Thousands of sea turtles rescued from Texas cold
Help name baby sea turtles at NC aquarium
Nearly all unhatched sea turtle nests at NC beach wiped out by Isaias
Rare, 'never seen before' yellow turtle rescued in India
TOP STORIES
Afghan refugees expected in Triangle in coming weeks, nonprofit says
'It stings:' Gold Star wife speaks on chaos in Afghanistan
LATEST: CDC map shows all 100 NC counties 'high' in COVID spread
Granville County mourns death of teen to COVID-19
TSA extends mask rule for airline passengers through Jan. 2022
NC child dies from brain infection following swim in private pond
Show More
25-year-old dies after Raleigh stabbing; man charged
Delta variant cases rising among children, teens in North Carolina
Wake County schools face teacher shortage
Raleigh city council considers ban following summer snake saga
Fred spawns twisters and flooding in NC, Georgia
More TOP STORIES News