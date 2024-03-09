2 killed, 1 hospitalized in nightclub shooting in Greensboro

Two people were killed in a nightclub shooting in Greensboro.

It happened Friday morning at the Culture Lounge on Spring Garden Street. This is near the UNC-Greensboro campus.

Police say about 100 people were inside the lounge at the time of the shooting.

According to witnesses, some sort of disturbance happened inside before the shooting.

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene.

A woman was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.