UNC police searching for suspect in connection with sexual assault on campus

Monday, October 2, 2023 3:17AM
UNC police investigating sexual assault in campus dorm
UNC-Chapel Hill alerted students to a report of a sexual assault at a campus dorm Sunday evening.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- UNC-Chapel Hill alerted students to a report of a sexual assault at a campus dorm Sunday evening.

Police said the incident happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the McClinton Residence Hall. The person followed the victim into the residence hall lobby and stairwell, groped them, and left the building through the lobby stairwell, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or UNC Police. The UNC Police Department is available 24 hours a day by calling 911 in an emergency or (919) 962-8100 for non-emergency assistance.

The incident comes less than a week after two students were sexually assaulted in a dorm at North Carolina Central University. One person was been arrested in connection with the incident.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

