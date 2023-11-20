Tar Heels, Wolfpack celebrate women's national championships

With the Triangle schools taking home two of the three D1 NCAA national championships awarded so far in the 2023-24 sports season, women's sports are in the spotlight.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Erin Matson, 23, made history as the youngest college head coach to win an NCAA national championship after North Carolina won its 11th program title in women's field hockey on Sunday.

"Just seeing them earn it, it's different," Matson said.

The former UNC star player won the same competition last year. But on Monday, the head coach lifted the 11th trophy to display at the team building at the Karen Shelton Stadium.

"There's no words to describe it," Matson said. "As a coach, there's no time to think of yourself. You want it so badly, just as badly, but in a different way, and for others to feel that celebration. And then finally being able to watch it all unfold and watch their smiles and happiness and just their reactions and everything, it's a familiar championship-winning feeling."

The celebration comes just after N.C. State completed a three-peat on Saturday after the women's cross-country team claimed its third-straight NCAA national championship.

"Everyone's pretty much riding a high today," head coach Laurie Henes said.

With the Triangle taking home 2 of the 3 D1 NCAA national championships awarded so far in the 2023-24 sports season, both Matson and Henes said it's rewarding to see their success stories in the national spotlight.

"We're just living in a really exciting time for women's sports and so, it's really cool to see that success across a lot of women's programs in the ACC and the Triangle," Henes said.

Matson said it's great to see more eyes on women's sports.

"There's still lots of room to go, lots of things to do, and we can't take our foot off the gas," Matson said. "We had 3,200 people here yesterday. That's not normal for field hockey in America. We are just proud."