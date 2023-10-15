No. 12 UNC remains undefeated, beating No. 25 Miami 41-31 for 6-0 start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The University of North Carolina Tar Heels improved to 6-0 Saturday night with a 41-31 win in a nationally-televised Top 25 match-up against the Miami Hurricanes.

"It's huge. Biggest game in Mack 2.0 I think. We've got a lot of recruits here. Chance to make a statement and win we're probably in the top 10. So it's huge," said UNC fan Trevor Williams.

UNC took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a Drake Maye touchdown pass to Tez Walker. It was Walker's first touchdown for the team since the NCAA cleared his return earlier this month.

However, Maye was under constant pressure for much of the first half, and UNC went into halftime down 17-14.

The second half was a different story.

UNC scored 24 unanswered points to pull away in the second half behind three Maye touchdown passes, two of which went to Walker.

"Got a couple more road bumps we've got to hit but I think we can overcome those small road bumps. I think it's going to be us and probably Florida State in the ACC Championship," said Jody Jones, the father of UNC defensive back D.J. Jones, before the match-up.

Jones was tailgating with the parents of other Tar Heel players, as a sell-out crowd set up tents across and off-campus ahead of game.

"Just coming back on campus today, and driving, everybody walking around, everybody is excited. I don't see much Carolina Blue down to Florida. So to come home and to see it, it's a beautiful thing. And I just love it," said Jones, who flies in for games.

"It's great. I've seen more fans this year than we've had in years, and it's going to be a big day for us. We've been here since 7:30 this morning," said Brad Stone, a UNC fan.

Both Williams and Stone were wearing apparel promoting the Tar Heels star quarterback.

"He can do it all. He's athletic, (has) the height, the vision. He's smart, he can really do it all. He's very accurate. He's a leader. You can tell whenever Drake's at quarterback, (a lot) of receivers get a catch. He gets everybody involved," Williams said.

UNC only has one currently-ranked team remaining on its schedule, when it hosts Duke on November 11. Its comeback win Saturday, behind a dominant second-half effort, only gives more confidence to Tar Heel fans.

"We're at a point right now where people are starting on a national level, with Mack taken over this footprint. If we want to (be) on a national level, a win like this is what does it," said Williams.