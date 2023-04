The event starts at 7 p.m. inside the Student Union. Pence will also answer questions after the speech.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at UNC-Chapel Hill.

The visit comes as many speculate whether he will announce a 2024 bid for the White House.

If Pence were to enter the race he would be going up against former President Donald Trump who announced he was running again in November of last year.